Charlotte Hawkins waves goodbye to summer in the most stunning orange dress

As summer draws to a close, Charlotte Hawkins is waving goodbye to the sunny season with her latest look – and we're officially inspired. Looking as lovely as ever, the Good Morning Britain presenter donned an orange dress from one of her favourite brands – Karen Millen – on Tuesday, and fans were certainly impressed.

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins' best looks!

Charlotte wowed Instagram followers with her latest outfit

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, she wrote: "Marking what could be the last day of sun on @gmb today!" Accessorising with gold metallic heels, Charlotte wore her blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and glowy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a subtle lashing of mascara, she polished off her look with honey-hued blusher and a pale pink lipgloss – flawless!

Obsessed with Charlotte's dress? Good news – it's on sale! Reduced from £99 to £69.30, this sleeveless style is a total bargain buy! Impeccably tailored, it's fitted with a V-neckline and a waist-cinching tie belt, making it the ultimate desk-to-date-night outfit. We'd recommend teaming it with gold jewellery, cream heels and a matching clutch bag.

Tie waist V neck sleeveless dress, reduced from £99 to £69.30, Karen Millen

Clearly, a big hit with Charlotte's 205k Instagram followers, the star was immediately showered with praise. "Lovely dress, absolutely gorgeous," wrote one. "Hello sunshine, you look beautiful," added another.

Charlotte often wears outfits from Karen Millen on Good Morning Britain

Charlotte's stylist Debbie Harper often turns to Karen Millen when creating the perfect workwear ensembles for the Good Morning Britain star. Just last week, Charlotte floored fans when she stepped out in a royal blue skater dress from the brand – and Kate Middleton would love it. Wearing the Envelope Neck A Line Dress, which is still available to shop for £90.30 in the sale, Charlotte paired her beautiful blue dress with matching court shoes from Steve Madden and silver jewellery.

