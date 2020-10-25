Saira Khan shared a sneak peek into her idyllic weekend away at Soho Farmhouse, which included the most incredible roll-top bathtub!

One of the photos she posted on Instagram Stories shows the Loose Women star taking a soak in the tub, which sits at the side of the bedroom against a panelled mirror.

"I could get used to this," Saira wrote, as a platter of tasty food was presented on a glass tray table next to her. Eating dinner in a relaxing bath filled with bubbles? Yes, please.

In the mirrored reflection, more of Saira's luxurious bedroom was visible. A large bed was pressed against an exposed brick wall and topped with crisp white sheets and a fluffy duvet – perfect for getting a good night's rest.

It appears as though Saira chose a garden room, which features a living area with a wood-burning stove, while the Walled Garden is just metres outside her door. We can see why Soho Farmhouse is a go-to spot for celebrities including Amanda Holden, Kelly Brook and even Meghan Markle!

The Loose Women star shared a look inside her stunning room

Another photo on Instagram shows Saira and her friend wrapped up warm in hats and cosy jumpers in their room, with the bath in the background. The pair looked kitted out ready to explore the outside facilities, which include 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside, tennis courts and a lake where they could take a boat out.

She wrote in the caption: "Cherish your best friend - this one I’ve known for 39 years. Been my right hand woman through thick and thin. I’m grateful for our friendship - she means the world to me. I never feel alone with her in my life. If you have a bestie - tell them how much you love them."

Saira stayed at Soho Farmhouse with a friend

And if her relaxing bath is anything to go by, we imagine Saira spent more time unwinding with a treatment in the Cowshed Spa and Farmhouse Parlour, having a leisurely swim in the pool or taking a trip to the cinema room.

