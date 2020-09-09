Saira Khan was imparting her skincare wisdom to her Instagram followers on Wednesday when Ruth Langsford spotted an amazing detail in her dressing room – and we didn't know how much we needed it until now.

The Loose Women star had finished her workout and was walking fans through her skincare routine as she sat in the walk-in wardrobe area of her home. In the background, white shelves could be seen holding a collection of neatly organised bags and shoes.

"Ruth Langsford was not watching my makeup tutorial, she was more interested in my shoe organiser here in my little space where I do my makeup and have my handbags," Saira noted, as she pointed out the rows of white contraptions holding her shoes. "She wanted to know where I got them from. They're from Amazon," she continued, before adding: "It saves so much space!"

The Loose Women star gave fans a closer look at her shoe organisers

The organiser contains two compartments for shoes – one on the top and one on the bottom to hold a pair. We've tracked down a similar set on Amazon and they cost as little as £13.99 for 10. With adjustable heights, raised dots for added grip and a lip at the heel, we can see why Saira filled her entire shelves with them, stacking everything from trainers to stilettos.

Since Ruth also inquired about the shoe racks, we wonder if she plans to buy some for herself. The This Morning presenter and her husband Eamonn Holmes already have fitted wardrobes running along one side of their bedroom, providing plenty of storage for their clothes.

However, with Ruth recently announcing she is expanding her clothing range with QVC, we predict she'll have more dresses, trousers and tops to add to her wardrobe. So any clever space-saving hacks will likely be welcome!

