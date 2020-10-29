We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan was the proud daughter on Monday night when her mum went out for dinner rocking her Very range!

Sharing some photos on her Instagram Story, the actress said that her mum looked "gorge" – but hadn't taken the most effective photos to show it off.

"My mum's gone out tonight and she's wearing a cardigan from my @veryuk collection," she wrote. "I told her to take a few snaps so I can share them… and these are what I got…"

Michelle shared some sweet photos of her mum rocking her Very range

Michelle then captioned the four photos: "Flash on… Face totally blocked… Lop-sided (face blocked again)… blurred."

"Forget it," she concluded. "She looked gorge though, so did the cardi!"

WATCH: Michelle shares stunning home video

We bet Michelle's DMs were flooded with sweet comments on the post, and the chic knit.

Costing £30, the 'Slouchy Fit Longline Knit Cardigan' features flattering bell sleeves and an ankle-skimming silhouette, so it's a perfect going-out-for-dinner option.

Slouchy Fit Longline Knit Cardigan, £30, Very

Michelle has been wowing fans with looks from her Very range recently, and floored followers with an incredible snap of a new mini dress on Sunday evening.

Captioning the snap: "All dressed up, nowhere to go," Michelle prompted plenty of adoring comments from her friends and fans!

"I cannot even," wrote Emmerdale star Charley Webb, while sister-in-law Jess Wright simply added: "Wow".

The actress sported her 'Button Detail Compact Knit Skater Dress' from her fashion line at Very, which costs £50. One fan added a positive review of the flattering mini, writing: "I have this dress and it's gorgeous."

She recently shared a gorgeous corner of her home

On Saturday, Michelle also gave fans a rare glimpse into the home she shares with husband Mark Wright.

The perfectly-curated corner of the house had been decorated with some colourful items such as a plush blue armchair, a pale pink patterned cushion and a pale pink sheepskin rug, which Michelle's dog Phoebe appears to have taken a liking to!

