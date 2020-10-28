We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby wore the most beautiful leather skirt on Wednesday's This Morning, and it's safe to say that her fans were in love with the chic piece.

The famous mum paired the skirt with a baby blue knit, and her colour-clashing look is certain to brighten up your morning.

"Morning Wednesday... we are looking at the top Christmas toys today... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Skirt by @boden_clothing knitwear by @broracashmere," the presenter wrote alongside a photo of herself in the stylish get-up.

It wasn't long before fans flocked to the comment section of her post to let her know just how much they loved her look – in particular her skirt.

Fans loved Holly's look!

"Love the skirt and jumper Holly you look so beautiful and elegant," gushed one.

"Love that skirt. You look fabulous," added another.

Many more wrote: "Love the skirt."

Could this be Holly's most popular look of all time?

The 39-year-old's exact skirt is called the 'Catriona', and it retails for £350.

Red Faux Leather Wrap Skirt, £25, River Island

A description on Boden's site reads: "Introducing this luxurious leather midi skirt – a wardrobe wonder you'll turn to season after season. A panelled take on a classic style, it falls to below the knee and has a sophisticated fit-and-flare shape that's refined and super-smart. The full lining means this one fits comfortably and feels warm, while discreet side pockets are a casual touch."

For anyone in love with Holly's look, but not wanting to spend quite so much money, River Island's 'Red Faux Leather Wrap Skirt' is a gorgeous alternative, and will only set you back £25.

As for Holly's pretty knit, she opted for BRORA's 'Cashmere Cropped Jumper' in periwinkle, which is perfect for pairing with all things high-waist thanks to its chicly cropped cut.

