Ayda Field and Robbie Williams completely transformed their home in honour of their son Charlie's sixth birthday on Tuesday.

The Loose Women star shared a look inside the family celebrations on Instagram, and we couldn't help but notice Charlie's very unusual birthday cake nestled among the impressive decorations.

Instead of a traditional sponge cake, the little boy was treated to a pancake stack for his birthday breakfast, with the tasty treat topped with mini dinosaurs, sprinkles and a colourful Happy Birthday flag. We're not sure about you, but we're getting hungry just looking at it!

One glimpse at the table also revealed there were several types of croissants for the family to choose from, including almond, chocolate and plain, alongside butter and jam. But judging by the giant centrepiece on the table, we're surprised there was any room for food!

Ayda, 41, and Robbie, 46, had decorated the table with lots of green foliage, mini pumpkins and giant red mushrooms, while the room also featured several birthday balloons, one of which was shaped in the number six.

Ayda's son Charlie enjoyed a decadent birthday breakfast before school

Next to a video of the stunning birthday display, Ayda paid tribute to her son on Instagram. She sweetly wrote in the caption: "6 years ago today, mommy and daddy made those funny videos, and in the midst of laughter and joy, out came you, Charlie Valentine.

"Ever since then, you have continued to fill our lives with laughter and joy. And you have taught me what it is for a mother to love a son, a love beyond words. We celebrate you today Mr. Charlie...Happy 6th Birthday!!! We love you to the moon and back, mommy xxxx."

The doting mum-of-four had also prepared colourful party bags which were likely ready for Charlie to give to his friends at school – we just wish we knew what other sweet treats were inside!

Robbie recently revealed that he was enjoying spending more time with his four children during the coronavirus lockdown.

"They are really flourishing in quarantine. I think our seven-year-old Teddy will remember this happened. I don't think Charlie as a five-year-old will remember this particular moment in his life," Robbie said on his joint podcast with Ayda, (Staying) At Home With The Williamses.

He later added: "I'm with the kids every day, and I'm with you every day and I love it, and it's beautiful."

