Family Christmas pyjamas 2024: The matching PJ sets you and the kids will love

Nothing gets you into the holiday spirit like a little festive fashion, and forget Christmas jumpers and sequins because the one thing we all want is a pair of Christmas pyjamas. What's better than that? Matching Christmas pyjamas for your whole family.
Think of the snaps you can take on December 25, when you and your fam are wearing matching Christmas pyjamas while you kick off the celebrations and the little ones tear open their gifts.
Far from being cheesy, family Christmas pyjamas have become par for the course, with the high street awash with matching pyjamas for everyone from your nan and grandad down to the dog.
There's plenty of patterns to suit all tastes too. From winter scenes to candy cane patterns, character pjs featuring the likes of the Grinch and Snoopy to classic tartan or gingham. I even managed to persuade my partner (who never wants to match) that we needed matching family pyjamas for our daughter's first Christmas, and it's been a tradition ever since.
How I chose the best matching Christmas pyjamas
Design: Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes.
Availability: It will come as no surprise that these sell out fast, and all of the sets included in this edit were in stock at the time of publishing for most, if not all, of the family.
Price: Christmas pyjamas can range from £10 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pyjamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too.
Sizes: At the very least, the Christmas pyjamas I've found come in kids sizes and adults, and some for your pets too.
"Highland cows seem to be everywhere this year and Next's Christmas pyjamas feature the much loved animal wearing festive hats, baubles and tinsel. They're made from 100% cotton, so sure to be snuggly soft."
"Nothing is more classic than a brushed cotton check PJ, and John Lewis has cornered the market on this design for the whole family. There's even a romper version for babies under two years old, which comes with a sweet little teddy in the pocket."