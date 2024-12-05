Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Family Christmas pyjamas 2024: The matching PJ sets you and the kids will love
Family Christmas pyjamas 2024: The matching PJ sets you and the kids will love
Family Christmas pyjamas 2024: The matching PJ sets you and the kids will love

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Nothing gets you into the holiday spirit like a little festive fashion, and forget Christmas jumpers and sequins because the one thing we all want is a pair of Christmas pyjamas. What's better than that? Matching Christmas pyjamas for your whole family. 

Think of the snaps you can take on December 25, when you and your fam are wearing matching Christmas pyjamas while you kick off the celebrations and the little ones tear open their gifts.

Far from being cheesy, family Christmas pyjamas have become par for the course, with the high street awash with matching pyjamas for everyone from your nan and grandad down to the dog.

There's plenty of patterns to suit all tastes too. From winter scenes to candy cane patterns, character pjs featuring the likes of the Grinch and Snoopy to classic tartan or gingham. I even managed to persuade my partner (who never wants to match) that we needed matching family pyjamas for our daughter's first Christmas, and it's been a tradition ever since. 

How I chose the best matching Christmas pyjamas

  • Design: Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes.
  • Availability: It will come as no surprise that these sell out fast, and all of the sets included in this edit were in stock at the time of publishing for most, if not all, of the family.
  • Price: Christmas pyjamas can range from £10 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pyjamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too.
  • Sizes: At the very least, the Christmas pyjamas I've found come in kids sizes and adults, and some for your pets too.

Shop the best matching Christmas pyjamas

Next Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Next Matching Family Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens
  • Dogs

Editor's Note:

"Highland cows seem to be everywhere this year and Next's Christmas pyjamas feature the much loved animal wearing festive hats, baubles and tinsel. They're made from 100% cotton, so sure to be snuggly soft."

John Lewis Matching Christmas Pyjamas

John Lewis Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Babies
  • Kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's note:

"Nothing is more classic than a brushed cotton check PJ, and John Lewis has cornered the market on this design for the whole family. There's even a romper version for babies under two years old, which comes with a sweet little teddy in the pocket."

Tu Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Tu Christmas Pjs

Sizes available:

  • Baby and toddler
  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Unisex adults

Editor's note:

"Disney loving families will adore these pjs featuring beloved Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy."

M&S Matching Christmas Pyjamas

M&S Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's note:

"How cool are M&S' matching family pjs? Adorned with 'party animals' they're festive without being too Christmassy, and look super soft and cosy too."

Peacocks Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Peacocks Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Younger kids (from 2 years)
  • Older kids
  • Mens
  • Womens

Editor's note:

"In a classic blue check with Christmas tree design, these comfy pjs feature a long sleeve button down top and full length bottoms with an elasticated waistband for ultimate comfort."

Wowcher Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Wowcher Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Babies and younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens
  • Dogs

Editor's note:

"How fun are these elf Christmas pyjamas, not only for the whole family but the dog too? They're made from stretchy material for the ultimate in comfort, and said to be super warm too."

In The Style Matching Christmas Pyjamas

In The Style Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Babies
  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens
  • Dog

Editor's note:

"The festive car print on these matching pjs is a classic design, and there's even a pair for the dog!"

Very Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Very Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Kids
  • Womens
  • Mens
  • Dog 

Editor's note:

"Very's gone down the button up route with their soft, jersey Christmas pjs. Featuring a Christmas tree design on a navy background, you can get these in kids, womens, mens and a bandana for the dog."

My Rocking Kids Matching Christmas Pyjamas

My Rocking Kids Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Sizes available:

  • Babies and younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's note:

"Featuring a cute 'Elf Squad' slogan, these PJ's are sure to become a new Christmas staple look for the whole family."

