Family Christmas pyjamas 2024: The matching PJ sets you and the kids will love

Nothing gets you into the holiday spirit like a little festive fashion, and forget Christmas jumpers and sequins because the one thing we all want is a pair of Christmas pyjamas. What's better than that? Matching Christmas pyjamas for your whole family.

Think of the snaps you can take on December 25, when you and your fam are wearing matching Christmas pyjamas while you kick off the celebrations and the little ones tear open their gifts.

Far from being cheesy, family Christmas pyjamas have become par for the course, with the high street awash with matching pyjamas for everyone from your nan and grandad down to the dog.

There's plenty of patterns to suit all tastes too. From winter scenes to candy cane patterns, character pjs featuring the likes of the Grinch and Snoopy to classic tartan or gingham. I even managed to persuade my partner (who never wants to match) that we needed matching family pyjamas for our daughter's first Christmas, and it's been a tradition ever since.

How I chose the best matching Christmas pyjamas

Design : Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes.

: Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes. Availability : It will come as no surprise that these sell out fast, and all of the sets included in this edit were in stock at the time of publishing for most, if not all, of the family.

: It will come as no surprise that these sell out fast, and all of the sets included in this edit were in stock at the time of publishing for most, if not all, of the family. Price : Christmas pyjamas can range from £10 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pyjamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too.

: Christmas pyjamas can range from £10 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pyjamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too. Sizes: At the very least, the Christmas pyjamas I've found come in kids sizes and adults, and some for your pets too.

Shop the best matching Christmas pyjamas

1/ 9 Next Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £10 at Next Sizes available: Younger kids

Older kids

Womens

Mens

Dogs Editor's Note: "Highland cows seem to be everywhere this year and Next's Christmas pyjamas feature the much loved animal wearing festive hats, baubles and tinsel. They're made from 100% cotton, so sure to be snuggly soft."

2/ 9 John Lewis Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £17 at John Lewis Sizes available: Babies

Kids

Womens

Mens Editor's note: "Nothing is more classic than a brushed cotton check PJ, and John Lewis has cornered the market on this design for the whole family. There's even a romper version for babies under two years old, which comes with a sweet little teddy in the pocket."



3/ 9 Tu Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £11 at Tu Sainsbury's Sizes available: Baby and toddler

Younger kids

Older kids

Unisex adults Editor's note: "Disney loving families will adore these pjs featuring beloved Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy."

4/ 9 M&S Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £11 at Marks & Spencer Sizes available: Younger kids

Older kids

Womens

Mens Editor's note: "How cool are M&S' matching family pjs? Adorned with 'party animals' they're festive without being too Christmassy, and look super soft and cosy too."

5/ 9 Peacocks Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £10 at Peacocks Sizes available: Younger kids (from 2 years)

Older kids

Mens

Womens Editor's note: "In a classic blue check with Christmas tree design, these comfy pjs feature a long sleeve button down top and full length bottoms with an elasticated waistband for ultimate comfort."



6/ 9 Wowcher Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £4.99 at Wowcher Sizes available: Babies and younger kids

Older kids

Womens

Mens

Dogs Editor's note: "How fun are these elf Christmas pyjamas, not only for the whole family but the dog too? They're made from stretchy material for the ultimate in comfort, and said to be super warm too."



7/ 9 In The Style Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £12 at In The Style Sizes available: Babies

Younger kids

Older kids

Womens

Mens

Dog Editor's note: "The festive car print on these matching pjs is a classic design, and there's even a pair for the dog!"



8/ 9 Very Matching Christmas Pyjamas From £14 at Very Sizes available: Kids

Womens

Mens

Dog Editor's note: "Very's gone down the button up route with their soft, jersey Christmas pjs. Featuring a Christmas tree design on a navy background, you can get these in kids, womens, mens and a bandana for the dog."

