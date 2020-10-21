We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How does Amanda Holden manage to look so stylish dressed down in a cosy jumper at home?

The Heart Radio presenter posted a new video on Instagram as she sampled M&S food with her daughter Hollie.

Keeping it casual, Amanda sported a pale pink V-neck jumper featuring a relaxed fit – which she later said was a deliberate fashion choice for her intended diet!

"In October, it means we get to wear big jumpers and eat lots of carbs," the doting mum-of-two joked, as she dug into butternut squash pasta bake, macaroni and cheese and sticky toffee pudding.

WATCH: Amanda Holden explains surprising fashion choice in new video with daughter Hollie

She wrote in the caption: "Tasty treats for Halloween. @marksandspencer have lots of treats for your little monsters so you can celebrate Halloween at home this year!! The Yummy Mummy Yumnuts has to by #MyMarksFave! #ad."

While the food was undoubtedly delicious, many fans were more interested in finding out more about her outfit.

One follower inquired: "Love your jumper @noholdenback. Is it @marksandspencer?" while another added: "You're a stunner."

V-neck jumper, £15, Marks & Spencer

Amanda hasn't yet shared her outfit credits, but M&S does sell a very similar style for £15, as well as an ultra-soft cashmere knit for £89. Perhaps not one to wear if you're worried about dropping sticky toffee sauce down the front!

Cashmere jumper, £89, Marks & Spencer

Later in the video, Hollie joined her mum in fancy dress as the pair sampled Halloween treats. Amanda changed out of her slouchy jumper and into a black lacy dress with a matching wig and purple witches hat – a very convincing Halloween costume!

Meanwhile, her daughter dressed in a silver dress with backcombed hair and red lips. The Britain's Got Talent judge's second outfit got just as much love from fans, with one writing: "Loving yours and Hollies costumes." Another remarked: "Love the black hair on you, ever thought of going dark?"

