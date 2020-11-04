Geri Horner wears beautiful rainbow dress for special reason

Geri Horner just stepped out in the most beautiful rainbow dress for a very special reason – and fans are obsessed. Taking to Instagram to tease some exciting news on Tuesday, the singer posted a photo of herself wearing a floor-length gown, followed by the caption: "Everything and everyone - Together, we discover..... #RainbowWoman #ComingSoon #Youtube."

Geri Horner looked stunning in a rainbow ballgown

Sending fans wild with her latest snap, Geri can be seen strolling along a beach as the wind blows through her fiery hair. Dressed to impress in a floral-printed maxi, the mum-of-two looked particularly stunning as she showcased her natural beauty, opting for radiant, barely-there makeup.

In love with her look? We reckon Geri's dreamy rainbow dress is the 'Harmony Embellished Gown' which retails at £360 online. A design by Needle & Thread – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to brands – this gorgeous gown is inspired by an early 1900's hand-painted wallpaper design. Further accentuated with iridescent sequins, the signature Needle and Thread tulle frill trims add a romantic edge to this vintage-inspired frock – so glam!

Harmony Embellished Gown, £360, Needle & Thread

While the singer is yet to confirm the exact details of her most recent project, fans are of course hoping that the former Spice Girl will be releasing new music. We can't wait to find out more!

Showering the singer with endless praise, Geri's 1 million followers are certainly in love with her floor-length frock, but they couldn't help but point out one surprising detail. Since retiring her iconic Union Jack dress, the singer has since become well-known for wearing all-white ensembles, and she rarely opts for colourful alternatives.

Geri is often pictured wearing white

Shocked at her decision to wear a rainbow dress, one fan joked: "Nice, something is not white hehe. White is still perfect on you."

"No more white. Has the wearing white for so long been part of the plan all along. Excited to see what's to come," added another. Meanwhile, one commented: "Love to see you in colours! So beautiful.

