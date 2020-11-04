We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has got her wardrobe sorted ready for the coronavirus lockdown 2.0, and it's stunning!

Ditching the traditional loungewear sets, the fashion designer modelled a knitted co-ord from her own label in the dressing room she shares with husband David.

VB looked cosy in a rollneck jumper featuring pretty rainbow stripes in blue, green, cream and black colours, which she paired with the matching midi skirt. Costing £225 and £235 respectively, both items are already sold out in several sizes so it's worth shopping the look soon if you don't want to miss out.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham Models Stunning New Gown

As well as the bright colours, the skirt also had another surprising feature you may not associate with VB's collection: an elastic waistband!

"Elasticated waistbands the VB way! Trying out working from home looks ready for the second lockdown... This #VVB two-piece is knitted so it’s super comfortable, warm and versatile x vb," she captioned the Instagram post.

The fashion designer has prepared her lockdown wardrobe

The comments section was quickly filled with compliments from fans. One wrote: "Great wfh look! X," and another remarked: "Love this whole look." A third added: "Have this already, wore it for the past 2 months, love it! Wish I can get my hands on the previous collection, with the red stripe."

Striped jumper, £225, Victoria Beckham

Sharing another video on her Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girls star paired the co-ord with yellow boots and wore her dark her down in loose waves – a very glam working from home look if you ask us!

"A favourite look of mine from the latest #VVB collection," she wrote.

Striped skirt, £235, Victoria Beckham

Neat rows of white trainers and colour-coordinated outfits sat inside the sliding doors to the left, while a railing holding coats could be seen in the background. The dressing room looked very neat considering VB recently revealed she had added lots of items from her new Autumn/Winter 2020 clothing collection.

At the time, she joked: "David is going to freak out when he sees all these clothes in the dressing room."

