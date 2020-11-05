We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams is lapping up every last second of tropical sunshine in St Barts before she returns to the UK, which is now in its second coronavirus lockdown.

As well as spending plenty of time with her two children Theodore, two, and three-month-old Gigi, the doting mum has also squeezed in a romantic date night with husband Spencer Matthews – and didn't she look glowing?

The Heart Radio star shared a selfie inside their accommodation, showing off her silky maxi dress in a bold orange colour. Vogue wore her hair up, adding a matching orange headband, and finished off the look with gold accessories – all of which perfectly complimented her tan!

"Date night in @valleandvik," she captioned the photo. But she looks very glamorous considering she's not going anywhere!

Despite Vogue's outfit credit, we haven't been able to track down her exact frock as it has already sold out, but there are several other versions of 'The Cannes Do' design online. Made out of 100% satin silk, it comes in red, black, yellow and many more colourways – one to suit everyone's tastes.

Vogue looked stunning in a silky orange dress for date night with husband Spencer

While the frocks normally retail for £415, several are currently reduced with prices starting at £150, but we'd recommend acting fast if you want to copy Vogue's style.

The Cannes Do silk dress, £415, Valle & Vik @ Wolf & Badger

Earlier in the day, Vogue looked like the perfect beach babe as she played with Theodore in the ocean. The Irish model sported a black bikini top and a blue beach coverup, while her son looked sweet in a gifted blue outfit.

The Heart Radio presenter is holidaying in St Barts with her family

"Not a hope of getting him to pose," Vogue joked, as Theodore struggled to get out of his mum's arms. "Love his little outfit from @folpetto_swim such a brilliant brand for kids. Great protection from the sun too," she continued.

We'll take all of Vogue's wardrobe – and her holiday too, please!

