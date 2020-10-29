﻿
Vogue Williams' ultra-flattering new bikini is SO gorgeous

The star is on holiday in St Barts with her family

Fiona Ward

Vogue Williams is enjoying a luxurious family holiday in St Barts with husband Spencer Matthews and their two children, and we're in love with her latest bikini choice.

The star, who shared a snap from her hotel room and a gorgeous video on the beach in her new two-piece, revealed her latest buy was from celeb-approved brand Hunza G.

"This is my first ever Hunza G bikini and they are so flattering – they fit loads of sizes because they are super super stretchy. So it's a yes from me!" she said to the camera.

WATCH: Vogue shows off her gorgeous bikini

Vogue's bandeau bikini is the 'Gloria' style from the cult line, which costs £140. In a neutral fabric, it features a gorgeous resin buckle at the bust – we're not surprised the mum-of-two is in love with it!

Vogue and Spencer recently escaped the rainy UK weather and jetted off on their idyllic family holiday to St Barts – where Spencer's family own a luxurious five-star hotel.

Hunza G bikini, £140, MyTheresa

The presenter has shared a number of glimpses at their sunny break, cuddling baby daughter Gigi in another beautiful bikini in one snap. The three-month-old, meanwhile, looked adorable in a white frilly costume from Sunuva which was covered with colourful pears, as well as a matching sunhat. Cute!

SHOP SIMILAR: Brave Soul strapless bikini, from £12, ASOS

Her sweet photos of her children playing outside also gave fans a peek inside their accommodation, which included double doors leading to a decking area and a shaded terrace that provided plenty of privacy for the family.

Vogue looked gorgeous in her bikini

Vogue did reveal it wasn't all sunshine and blue skies, however, as they were met with storms on Tuesday.

Sharing a clip of her idyllic surroundings being lashed by wind and rain, the famous mum wrote: "Excuuuuuse me!"

