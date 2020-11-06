We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden look flawless on Thursday, when she shared a photo of herself sitting backstage in a stunning David Koma dress that featured show-stopping green sequins.

The Britain's Got Talent star shared a sweet message about how lucky she was to be able to continue filming throughout the second coronavirus lockdown, but it seems Amanda's followers were unable to tear their eyes away from her never-ending legs.

"Grateful to be filming and cannot wait for you to be able to watch next year! Appreciate being able to continue working with every bit of covid safety you could think of!" the famous mum wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in the designer's 'Corset Sequin Woven Midi Dress'.

It wasn't long before famous faces and fans alike rushed to the comment section to gush over Amanda.

Amanda looked beautiful

"LEGS!" exclaimed Emma Willis, with Michelle Visage echoing: "Yes, legs!"

"Those legs!" gushed one fan, with another adding: "Dancer legs," and a third writing "Gorgeous legs!"

Beautifully constructed, it's no wonder that the piece seen on Amanda – which features a panelled bodice alongside that head-turning sequinned green skirt – boasts a whopping £1570 price tag.

Thankfully, House of Fraser's 'Sequin Pencil Skirt' is just as glittery as Amanda's, with a purse-friendly price of £40.

Sequin Pencil Skirt, £40, House of Fraser

Make like Amanda and pair with a sharp pair of black stilettos come Christmas, or wear with boots beneath a chunky knit to simply pep up an otherwise standard winter outfit.

Amanda wore a beautiful pink blouse earlier this week

The mother-of-two is known for her unique sense of style, wearing one of the most fabulous blouses we've seen this season earlier on Thursday.

Taking once again to Instagram to show off the outfit she wore to work at Heart Radio that day, Amanda could be seen in REISS' 'Skye' blouse, which features not just a swopping neckline punctuated by an elegant pussy bow, but also bodice detailing and buttoned cuffs.

