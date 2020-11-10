Michelle Keegan surprises in stylish crop top – and it's a £29 bargain The actress' top is selling out quickly

Michelle Keegan made a very stylish return to the Brassic set this week in a crop top and black cargo trousers on Tuesday.

The Erin Croft actress, who was reportedly forced to self-isolate recently after coming into contact with someone with the coronavirus, proved that lockdown has not impacted her figure as she showed off her toned abs – we just wish we could say the same!

Michelle wore a beige top that was covered in a black print and featured a black zip which she left partially open, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. Costing just £29, the iets frans design is flying off the virtual shelves in all sizes – so hurry if you want to copy her style.

The former Coronation Street star teamed it with a pair of high-waisted black cargo trousers and chunky heeled boots. With her trademark curly brunette hair styled into a low ponytail, Michelle's gold hoop earrings and matching necklace were visible.

The 33-year-old, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, often has fans swooning over her outfit choices. Michelle regularly steps out in items from her own clothing collection with Very, but her mum recently revealed she is also a fan of her daughter's picks!

Crop top, £29, iets frans @ Urban Outfitters

She told her followers her mum looked "gorge" as she went out for dinner rocking a cardigan from her Very range – but her photos did not do the outfit justice.

"My mum's gone out tonight and she's wearing a cardigan from my @veryuk collection," she wrote. "I told her to take a few snaps so I can share them… and these are what I got…"

Michelle's mum recently stepped out in items from her Very clothing collection

Michelle captioned the four photos: "Flash on… Face totally blocked… Lop-sided (face blocked again)… blurred."

"Forget it," she concluded. "She looked gorge though, so did the cardi!"

With lockdown 2.0 in full swing, we're hoping to catch a glimpse of some of Michelle's relaxed, lockdown ensembles.

