12 black coats to keep you looking chic, whatever the weather

Think black coats are boring? Think again. A warm winter coat in black acts as an anchor for your outfit, whatever you're wearing; whether it's off-setting your outfit du jour or a practical piece to bundle you up against the elements.

Come loungewear, partywear, office wear or activewear, you won't go wrong by pairing your look with the staple of all staples. Here's our pick of black women's winter coats from the high street to serve you some seriously good looks.

Best black puffa coat

Stormwear Puffa Black Coat, £79, Marks & Spencer

This simple but stylish puffa coat has the added benefit of a hood - no need for a scarf; it'll look as cool over your joggers and chunky trainers as it would a cute chuck-on dress and heeled boots.

Best black wool coat

Black wool coat, £205, & Other Stories

For something smarter, a wool coat will stand you in good stead – we love the classic peacoat fit of this design.

Best black teddy coat

Black teddy coat, £195, Ugg

A textured coat is a fun alternative to a wool finish, and a teddy coat is the most jolly of them all. Made from the softest sherpa with fleece lined pockets, this longer version will keep you warm from top to bottom.

Best black parka

Black parka coat, £290, The North Face

Parkas have been tarred with the casual brush, but there are some ultra-cool options that are smart enough to wear to the office too – like this The North Face coat.

Best black leather jacket

Leather black coat, £119.99, Mango

You cannot beat a classic black leather jacket for all weathers and occasions - and Mango's is the ideal mix of timeless but trendy too.

Best black quilted coat

Phase Eight quilted black coat, £120, John Lewis

The quilted coat is the puffer coat's lighter, breezier sister - and big news for 2022 still. Phase Eight's quilted jacket can be dressed up or down, and has a subtle polka dot design.

Best black belted coat

Belted black coat, £39.99, H&M

A belted black coat is perfect for cinching in the waist, whatever you’re wearing underneath. Go for this H&M version for a super chic, wear time and time again look.

Best black faux fur coat

Faux fur black coat, £99, Nasty Gal

Upping the glam factor with a black faux fur coat is what we all need this winter. We’re so here for this Nasty Gal coat.

Best black military coat

Karen Millen military black coat, £399, Debenhams

Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby LOVE a military style coat, and we can see why - they're smart, structured and stylish. Try this version for a nod to the look.

Best black designer coat

Toteme draped fringed wool coat, £690, NET-A-PORTER

This Toteme coat is so popular, it sells out as soon as it hits the shelves - and it's going to be big for AW22 too, so snap one up before it's gone.

Best black aviator coat

Aviator black coat, £199, Whistles

Although technically a jacket, an aviator is one of the warmest around, thanks to its layers of leather and lined with faux fur or borg.

Best black coat under £50

Black coat, £34.99, New Look

This affordable New Look coat ticks all the boxes and more - it's a classic buy that'll see you through the season and beyond.

Best black running coat

Running black coat, £120, Sweaty Betty

If you've taken up running (good for you!) then you'll need a warm yet not stuffy jacket for those chilly winter runs. This jacket is lightweight yet padded, so you won't overheat nor freeze.

