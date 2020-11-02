Michelle Keegan's holiday picture has fans saying the same thing The wanderlust is real during lockdown 2

Michelle Keegan shared the dreamiest holiday picture over the weekend, prompting her fans to all comment the same thing. The Our Girl actress, 33, posted a throwback snap from her beach break to Mykonos with husband Mark Wright, clearly feeling nostalgic about happier times as lockdown 2 looms over the UK.

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan shares the sweetest snaps of her mum

The star uploaded a picturesque snapshot of crystal clear waters, white sand, and a beautiful private beach with empty loungers.

Michelle's caption read: "Was it all a dream?? ...my tan lines say otherwise #memories #travel".

Michelle Keegan sparked fan nostalgia with her throwback holiday snap

Her followers were quick to comment, reminiscing about happier times when travel was allowed and holidays were the highlight of the year. "What I’d give to be here now...", one commented, while another posted, " Being a front line worker this looks like heaven! Hopefully one day soon we can travel again".

A third shared: "Dreaming of getting away right now. Holidays seem like a distant dream but before we know we be heading off on a plane just like we imagined".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle shares new sneak peek inside home

Michelle has been back in the UK for several weeks now, recently sharing another beach picture featuring her bronzed legs and a fruity cocktail as she mused about her travels feeling like they were "once upon a time" ago.

READ MORE: Michelle's stunning mini dress is one of her best looks yet

In July, she jetted off to Spain when travel from the UK was still allowed, sharing a gorgeous bikini snapshot of herself as she enjoyed a spot of paddleboarding.

Michelle has been reminiscing about her summer travels

Displaying her washboard abs in the leopard print two-piece, Michelle wore her hair in braids and went makeup-free for her outing. Stunning!

HOME INSPO: See inside Mark and Michelle's colourful living room

Just like Michelle, we've been dreaming about where we can go in December when lockdown lifts and 2021 will no doubt be a big year for travel.

Michelle wowed in a bikini during a trip to Spain in June

In the meantime, the former Coronation Street star has been making the most of visiting sights a little closer to home.

Last month she took a stroll around Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire with her pet dogs, enjoying the autumn sunshine as she walked around the perfectly landscaped grounds.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.