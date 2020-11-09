We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams has given fans regular glimpses into her workout routines over the past few months, as she eased back into exercise following the birth of her second child Gigi Margaux. And there's no doubt that she's kitted out with the right clothes!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Heart Radio star showed off her latest workout gear from Sweaty Betty. Sporting a bright blue crop top and black leggings, Vogue showed off her chiselled abs just three months after her daughter's arrival.

"These leggings are called 'Power.' I'm always looking for good leggings in the gym and these are really good. Well done Sweaty Betty," she said.

The trousers in question are made of stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and come in a huge range of colours including red, tie-dye and snake print. They are available to buy online for £75, while her longline sports bra retails for £40, but it's selling out fast!

Vogue tested out her new outfit during her first live lockdown workout with Dalton Wong on Monday, but she revealed she plans to make them a weekly occurrence – so no doubt that means more gym outfit inspiration!

The Heart Radio star looked ready to do her first live workout in lockdown!

"This one is going to be a really, really sweaty one and you don't need any equipment," she said of Monday's session, before continuing: "It's probably going to be a lot harder than the last exercises we did in lockdown because I'm not pregnant anymore."

Sports bra, £40, Sweaty Betty

The 35-year-old maintained her exercise routine throughout both of her pregnancies – even training up to the day before she was induced with her son Theodore!

Gym leggings, £75, Sweaty Betty

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot introducing her little boy, Vogue explained: "It definitely helped. 100 per cent. People had said to me how giving birth is like a marathon, and because I did train throughout the pregnancy I think it gave me that extra energy that I needed."

She added: "I think it was just all bump really, and at nine pounds he was quite a big baby."

