Kate Garraway is SO chic in leopard print as she's pictured off-duty She looks beautiful!

Kate Garraway is often pictured as she makes her way between jobs at ITV and Smooth Radio, and we love seeing her off-duty outfits.

The star wowed in a chic black look on Friday, when she was spotted laughing as she chatted on the phone wearing a classic black overcoat and a gorgeous leopard print collared top.

It came after she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning, looking equally as lovely in a pretty patterned midi dress from Emily Lovelock.

Kate looked effortless in her black outfit

Kate's stylist Debbie shared another smiling snap of the star rocking her dress, with plenty of fans sending their compliments on the look.

WATCH: Ben Shepherd pokes fun at Kate's on-screen outfit

"Great colour for you. You look gorgeous as always," one wrote, while another sweetly added: "You look gorgeous Kate, my thoughts are with you and your family."

For Thursday's show, the presenter also wowed viewers in a colourful printed frock, this time from one of her favourite brands Forever Unique.

Kate wore a pretty dress from Emily Lovelock on Friday's GMB

She was also spotted rocking a Christmas jumper and a chic mini skirt while out and about again in London recently.

And later, her co-star Ben Shephard shared a sweet picture of Kate as she'd arrived at work, wearing a reindeer jumper and onesie!

Rocking a Christmas jumper and mini skirt

He adorably wrote on Instagram: "You know it'll be a good morning when your co-host turns up in this outfit… @kategarraway continues to surprise and delight as only she can. Thank you for all your lovely messages I know that she appreciates every single one."

Fans were touched by Ben's continuous support of his friend, with one even calling them the "best TV husband and wife duo". We'd have to agree!