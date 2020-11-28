We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a selfie on Saturday morning and she showcased a rather different look. The fashionista wore skin-tight leather leggings, a plunging black top and a very bold red lip colour. At a quick glance, you could almost believe she was about to go on stage as a Spice Girl!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham showcases her daring beauty look

Victoria admitted that this was an unusual look for her adding the caption: "A rare red lip moment," as she went on to promote her beauty brand sale.



Victoria wore an all-black outfit with a slick of red lipstick

Fans adored Victoria's statement red lip and one posted: "Red suits you, you look like you did in Spice Girls you don't age" and another agreed: "You should go back to wearing more bold colours, they suit you!"

Victoria used to sport a red lip more frequently when she was part of the girl band Spice Girls, but now the fashion designer tends to opt for a more pared-back make-up style – but perhaps the positive comments will inspire her to keep up the statement lip colour.



Her red lipstick looked picture-perfect

The rest of Victoria's make-up look was kept simple, to emphasise the statement lip, opting for a touch of highlight and blush and naturally brushed out brows.



Victoria used to experiment with bold lip colours

Her simple black vest top accentuated the star's lean figure, and it featured a small cut-out detail in the middle.

It is quite a different look to her festive outfit earlier in the week which consisted of wide-leg jeans and a glittery striped jumper.

