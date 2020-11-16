We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham unveiled another surprising style decision this weekend, ditching her structured blazers and pleated skirts for an altogether more casual look. Switching things up, Victoria debuted her favourite green tracksuit on her Instagram account. Yes, Posh Spice is finally morphing into Sporty Spice!

The fashion designer – who is currently holed up at her Cotswolds home with husband David Beckham and youngest children Harper, Cruz and Romeo – unveiled her uncharacteristically casual attire in her latest social media post on Sunday.

Posing with the family's adorable Spaniel, Fig, Victoria modelled a simple loungewear look comprising of a baggy sweatshirt and comfy tracksuit bottoms. We never thought we'd see the day!

Victoria Beckham showed off her favourite tracksuit on Instagram

She captioned the post: "My kind of tracksuit! The comfiest #VVB sweatshirt and matching jersey trousers (Fig loves it too) x vb"

Fans were loving the fact that Victoria has been getting into the lockdown spirit and adapting her style to suit. Whatever next, a onesie?

Of course, Victoria put a chic twist on the humble tracksuit, making it monogrammed, a fashionable shade of forest green and adding belt detailing to the flared trousers. Unsurprisingly, the top is sold out online, but the bottoms are still available to purchase in all sizes.

Victoria's fans were loving the look, but for many, the price point was an issue. One wrote, "Lovely, sadly well out of my ordinary life price range", while another shared, "Love it... £515 for the set. Not so much."

Belted Jersey Trousers in Ivy Green, £295.00, Victoria Beckham

Fear not, we've found a good alternative for luxe-looking loungewear in the shape of the 'Deep Waistband Wide Leg Jogger' from Michelle Keegan's Very fashion range. At just £16, you can't go wrong with this WFH staple!

Deep Waistband Wide Leg Jogger, £16, Very

This isn't the first time Victoria has surprised fans with her fashion picks in recent weeks. The mother-of-four – who also raises son Brooklyn with former England captain David – has been surprising fans with her oversized autumn knits and cosy designs.

Victoria is getting into the lockdown spirits in casual attire

She rocked a burnt orange jumper with a pair of 70s flares to celebrate Remembrance Day with her family, before slipping into a grey lambswool jumper.

Explaining that she's been wearing her knitwear with denim, Victoria admitted she was all about being "effortless" these days, adding that she's found her "perfect lockdown look". We couldn't agree more!

