Victoria Beckham sports surprisingly casual outfit in lockdown

Even Victoria Beckham has embraced slouchy jumpers and jeans during the second coronavirus lockdown!

The fashion designer is often pictured wearing tailored trousers or silk dresses, but she looked uncharacteristically casual on Monday as she embraced spending more time at home with her family.

"First Monday in lockdown = a big cosy jumper," she captioned a video on her Instagram Stories.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm wearing during lockdown and I have to say, with the weather changing, I want a big cosy jumper," VB explained as she showed off the brown and blue colour-block design.

WATCH: The Beckhams mark Remembrance Sunday

Made from extra warm Merino wool, the soft knit has already sold out on Victoria's website.

Explaining why she is "obsessed" with the style, she continued: "Even though it's nice and big and cosy it's got nice little slits at the side that make it quite flattering. It's a little bit shorter as well so it looks good with a pair of jeans."

The fashion designer's cosy knit has already sold out

The former Spice Girls star paired her knit with a pair of pale blue vintage jeans and chunky green socks from her husband David – a far cry from her usual sky-scraper heels! However, she did reveal how she would dress up her look in the future.

"Can't wait to try it with a pair of heels too...and not @davidbeckham's socks!"

After VB shared photos to her Instagram grid, fans rushed to comment on her look. "Love this Jumper!" one wrote, and another added: "This jumper is perfect...I love it." A third remarked: "It's beautiful ... I am gonna write Santa a letter."

VB also wore the jumper to mark Remembrance Sunday

The 46-year-old wore the same style over the weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday, but she left David unimpressed after she shared an embarrassing photo of him.

Dressed for the occasion, David wore a white shirt and grey blazer, but fans couldn't help but notice his very unusual choice of footwear.

Followers were quick to poke fun at the stylish father-of-four, with one likening them to the boots worn by Beauty and the Beast's Gaston. "Had the two-minute silence outside and couldn't find his slippers so he found Gaston costume boots," one quipped. A second asked: "Can we talk about the boots???!!"

In response, David took to his Instagram Stories, sharing the original photo alongside a photo of the Disney villain. He wrote: "So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last-minute shoe option… Revenge will be sweet."

