Victoria Beckham might not strike as your average Christmas jumper wearer, but she's getting into the spirit in her own way - and we love her gorgeous sparkly knit!

The star took to Instagram on Monday to share her latest outfit, looking beautiful in a flattering pair of wide-leg jeans and her striped jumper, of which she wrote: "A festive jumper, the VB way!"

In another post, she added of her outfit: "Two of my favourite pieces from the new #VBPSS21 collection, the Patch Pocket Jeans and the Lurex Striped Jumper. The jeans come in three different washes and look so great with this knit, which is sparkly without being over the top."

Victoria looked gorgeous in her sparkly striped jumper

As always, plenty of fans rushed to compliment her look, with one writing: "Oh I'm loving this collection Victoria," and another adding: "Looks beautiful on you, love the bold colours."

WATCH: Victoria wows fans in gorgeous smock dress

A further follower reminisced: "Bring back the OG VB jeans with diamanté!"

Victoria's sparkly jumper costs £520, and is certainly the cool girl's way to do Christmas dressing.

She rocked her retro flared jeans, too

The star's website reads: "Graphic and impactful, the lurex knits in Pre Spring 2021 capture the fun spirit of the collection whilst also nodding to 1970s rock and roll icons – specifically David Bowie."

Lurex jumper, £520, Victoria Beckham

Meanwhile, Mrs Beckham's fan-approved jeans feature chic patch pockets and a flared silhouette, and are declared a "personal favourite of Victoria's" on the site.

The fashion designer has been showing off plenty of her beloved pieces from her own range on Instagram recently, wowing in a gorgeous smocked dress at the weekend.

High-waisted jeans, £450, Victoria Beckham

Describing her latest outfit as the "perfect smock dress for floating around the house in - super comfortable but still elegant" - she teamed it with a pair of chic thigh-high boots and her signature effortless hair and makeup look.

