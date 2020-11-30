Vogue Williams’ flirty mini skirt and knee-high boots combo is SO gorgeous She wowed on Steph's Packed Lunch!

Vogue Williams looked gorgeous during her appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch last week!

On Sunday, she shared one of her favourite outfits from the week, looking beautiful in a pretty ruffled mini skirt teamed with a bold orange jumper. She finished her look with a pair of tassled River Island boots and her usual golden tan.

She captioned her snap: "One of my favourite looks last week... legs tanned to the max with @barebyvogue Ultra Dark instant tan. Last couple of days to get 30% off @barebyvogue site wide! Happy shopping... outfit tagged."

WATCH: Vogue shows off her incredible walk-in wardrobe

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to Vogue's latest look, with one writing, "Need these boots @voguewilliams - can't find them!" and another adding: "How beautiful is this wee outfit!"

Vogue looked beautiful in her ruffled mini skirt

Sadly, Vogue's knee-high boots are a past-season buy from River Island, and it looks as though her Zalando mini skirt is currently unavailable, too.

Meanwhile, Vogue supported an Irish designer with her bright orange jumper, which is from cashmere brand Castanea.

Vogue recently shared her tanning routine

Vogue is passionate about her fake tan brand, and often shares tanning tutorials on her Instagram page. Rocking a black bikini on Friday, she showed fans her 'Ultra Dark' routine.

The mother-of-two told the camera: "Tan time. I am going to go Ultra Dark tonight, obviously I won't be wearing a bikini, but considering I'm filming it, I thought it best to wear a bikini."

Wearing vinyl leggings on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Heart Radio presenter also turned heads in a chic pair of vinyl trousers, which she paired with a beautiful panelled Ralph Lauren cardigan that she was bought by her mother-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "A lot of love for my cardi today! I got it from my super stylish mother-in-law for my birthday."

We can’t wait to see what she wears next!