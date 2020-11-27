Vogue Williams shows off tanning results in chic bikini The famous mum took to Instagram

Vogue Williams hasn't long returned from holiday, but it seems the rainy London weather has dulled her glowing tan, because on Friday, the Irish beauty took to Instagram to film a tutorial video, showing off the amazing results of her beauty brand, Bare by Vogue.

Posing in a stylish black bikini, the famous mum opted for the 'Ultra Dark' shade of her tanning line, revealing just how easy and quick it is to apply with nothing more than a tanning glove.

WATCH: Vogue Williams shows off gorgeous bikini on holiday in St Barts

The mother-of-two could be heard telling the camera: "Tan time. I am going to go Ultra Dark tonight, obviously I won't be wearing a bikini, but considering I'm filming it, I thought it best to wear a bikini."

Loving the tan, Vogue!

It's not the first time that Vogue's trim figure has floored fans this week.

On Tuesday, the Heart Radio presenter turned heads in a figure-hugging pair of vinyl trousers, which she paired with a beautiful panelled Ralph Lauren cardigan that she was bought by her mother-in-law.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "A lot of love for my cardi today! I got it from my super stylish mother-in-law for my birthday."

Last month, the 35-year-old enjoyed a trip to the Caribbean with her family, where they soaked up the sun in St Barts.

Vogue on holiday last month

It makes sense that Vogue and Spencer would choose to holiday on the Caribbean island since Spencer's parents Jane and David Matthews' five-star hotel is located there.

While it's not clear whether they chose to stay at the hotel, the couple have made regular trips in the past.

Wherever the famous pair stayed, it's easy to see how Vogue scored herself such an impressive suntan!

