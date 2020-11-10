We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby pulled off another show-stopping outfit on Tuesday's This Morning – this time taking inspiration from the swinging 60s!

The TV star had fans swooning over her black and red floral print mini dress from Queens of Archive, so much so in fact, the label had to add more stock to their pre-order service.

5 style lessons we can learn from Holly Willoughby

Good news for those of you hoping to get your hands on one though, with the brand revealing on Instagram that they will commence shipping during the second week of December – just in time for Christmas!

The £180 'Marianne' frock features a short hemline, playful silhouette and an elevated shoulder. Plus, it comes with a very on-trend white oversized collar, which is detachable, for a "cute yet fierce finish".

Holly wowed fans in Queens of Archive's 'Marianne Darcy' dress

Fans loved Holly's look – which she teamed with black tights and pointed black heels – with one commenting: "Love the dress and the black tights Holly. You look so beautiful."

A second wrote: "Gorgeous as ever. Love the dress." While a third added: "Oh Holly I love you in this dress, it's very pretty with the shoes too!!"

Last week, Holly shared a peek inside her winter wardrobe as she modelled everything from cosy knits to sparkly skirts – all from Marks & Spencer, of course.

Holly looked stunning in her sparkly skirt!

Holly, who works with the department store, looked stunning dressed in a black sequin midi skirt in a new photo shared by M&S on Instagram.

She paired it with a soft cream jumper and glammed up her look with black heels – but it would look equally as pretty with chunky boots or trainers.

Sequinned skirt, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Costing £39.50, the ultra-flattering skirt comes in black or blue and is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to the festive season. Even if the second coronavirus lockdown has put a dampener on your Christmas plans this year, the timeless design means it's worth investing in for the future.

