Cressida Bonas kept out the winter chill in a stunning all-black ensemble on Tuesday as she attended Quintessentially Foundation's The Fayre of St. James’s virtual Christmas carol concert.

The actress wrapped up warm in a thick black coat which she wore over a pair of slinky black wide-legged trousers and a lace-trimmed black blouse.

Adding the slightest pop of colour, Cressida accessorised with a gold necklace, matching hoop earrings and a pair of white trainers.

She wore her long blonde hair down in soft waves and showed off her new short fringe with a central parting that framed her face perfectly.

Cressida joined a host of famous faces, including Simon Cowell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to help raise money for two incredibly deserving charities: The Childhood Trust and The Felix Project.

The Childhood Trust is London’s child poverty charity, supporting the 700,000 children who are living in poverty in London. The Felix Project help feed local communities in London by rescuing surplus food from the food industry and delivering it to over 600 frontline charities and schools.

Quintessentially Foundation hopes to raise more than £250,000 for these two incredible, life-saving charities.

Speaking of her involvement, Cressida said: "I am delighted to be part of The Fayre of St. James’s Christmas carol concert. It is in aid of two marvellous charities, The Felix Project & The Childhood Trust, who are helping those most vulnerable in our society in a year when food poverty and insecurity has affected so many."

Emeli Sande performed at the virtual event

For those who missed out on tickets to Tuesday's virtual event, there is also a silent auction taking place until 10 December, which has some fantastic prizes available – including a two-night stay for two at a chosen Soho House in London and a luxury facial with celebrity facialist, Pietro Simone.

The funds raised from this will also contribute to the total donations for The Felix Project and The Childhood Trust.

