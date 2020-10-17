Cressida Bonas wows with stunning new hairstyle The actress tied the knot in July 2020

Cressida Bonas has switched up her hairstyle - and she looks incredible! Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the 31-year-old unveiled a short fringe with a central parting that framed her face perfectly.

In the photos, she was seen cuddling up to a cute dwarf rabbit in a bid to raise awareness for mental health charity MindHealth360.

"Happiness. Look at that little face. Want to squish her [heart eomji]," she gushed. The hair transformation comes almost a month after she finally confirmed her secret wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

Cressida married her long-term partner in an intimate ceremony at the end of July, and had kept quiet about the special occasion for weeks. She shared a series of photos in honour of Harry's mother's birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law!!" Cressida wrote. "An inspiration to so many, AND she has this pretty cool coat. Maybe one day I shall steal it….!"

By referring to Clare, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, as her mother-in-law, Cressida officially confirm her marriage for the first time.

Cressida was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014. Property developer Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the COVID-19 crisis. The couple met while studying at Leeds University, and moved in together when they returned to London after their studies.

Cressida showed off her new fringe on Friday

In January, during an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key.

"I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained. "We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

