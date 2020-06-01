Cressida Bonas poses for stunning photoshoot and interview with royal favourite fashion label

Cressida Bonas has collaborated with one of her favourite fashion brands, Eponine London - appearing on the label's online journal to give an interview and show off a gorgeous new dress from the collection, which is also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. In the chat, Cressida opens up about her own fears and phobias, since she recently launched a podcast entitled Fear Itself.

Wearing Eponine London at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

In the beautiful pictures, Cressida wears the brand's 'Artisan' dress, made in a colourful patchwork print with beautiful embroidery. Of course, the actress memorably chose to wear Eponine London for her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018 - the bold striped design originally featured oversized pom poms to the hem, which Cressida had altered for the formal event.

WATCH: Cressida arrives at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

Cressida said in the interview: "To me, it seems that the reality of modern society is that people can be afraid to talk to one another, and there is a danger of becoming more disconnected and disenfranchised. Especially in uncertain and frightening times like these. I wonder if fear has to be a negative, disabling concept or whether instead can we recognise it, share stories about it, channel it and move forward. "



Cressida wore the brands' 'Artisan' dress

The star, who recently appeared in ITV's White House Farm, is happily engaged to her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, announcing their happy news with a beautiful photo in August 2019. In May, she shared a sweet snap to mark Harry's birthday, joking that could always have a quick wedding during lockdown if the coronavirus pandemic continues to put plans on hold.

Kate wore a stunning Eponine dress for a theatre outing in February

Posting the photo of herself and her fiancé dressed up for a pretend wedding ceremony on Instagram, she wrote: "Well, if all else fails there's always Auto Wed…! Happy birthday my @harrywent XX #oneday."

