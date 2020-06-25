Cressida Bonas shares candid at-home photos – and we're in love with her chic hair accessory Cressida's laidback outfit is perfect for cooler nights

Cressida Bonas has shared some more beautiful Instagram photos with her followers, and we are in love with her casual at-home style! The actress looked lovely in a slouchy jumper and jeans and added a pretty scarf to her hair to keep it away from her face. She cuddled one of her adorable lambs in the sweet snaps, writing: "Instagram vs Reality. Peggy Sue and her sharp little toes."

Cressida posed for a photo in her gorgeous garden

Cressida, who recently played the role of Sheila Caffell in ITV drama White House Farm, looked in her element in the photo as she sat on her outdoor sofa – and also showed off some gorgeous arm candy with a collection of pretty beaded bracelets; not to mention her stunning engagement ring!

Cressida's beautiful 'target' style engagement ring

The star's beautiful sparkler is made in gorgeous yellow gold with a brilliant-cut diamond in a target style, and 'halos' of rubies and diamonds in an octagon shape. Interestingly, the statement piece has a royal connection – it was designed by Bear Brooksbank, cousin of Jack Brooksbank, who is of course the husband of Princess Eugenie.

Bear has said of the unique ring: "The target ring is a very beautiful, classic, tried and tested design which is a crowd pleaser, but it’s also interesting. For men doing it on their own it's an unusual but safe choice: so you're not just freestyling."

Cressida and her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley announced their engagement in August 2019. In May, she shared a sweet snap to mark Harry's birthday, joking that they could always have a quick wedding during lockdown if the coronavirus pandemic continues to put plans on hold.

She joked about her lockdown wedding plans in May

Posting the photo of herself and her fiancé dressed up for a pretend wedding ceremony on Instagram, she wrote: "Well, if all else fails there's always Auto Wed…! Happy birthday my @harrywent XX #oneday."