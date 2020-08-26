Cressida Bonas shares intimate glimpse into Scottish staycation after secret wedding The actress got married in July

Cressida Bonas is certainly making the most of her summer, travelling to Scotland following her secret wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley in July.

MORE: Cressida Bonas breaks silence after secret wedding to Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 31-year-old shared a stunning landscape photo from her UK staycation. She simply added an emoji of the Scottish flag, confirming her location.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cressida Bonas gets frank about mental health on Lorraine

The post comes shortly after Cressida uploaded a heartwarming photo of herself with husband Harry, her sister Pandora Cooper-Key and other members of their family. She captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

SEE: Cressida Bonas shares first incredible honeymoon photo after secret wedding

Since tying the knot, the actress has been keeping a low-profile but has offered her fans small snippets into her new life. She exchanged vows with estate agent Harry, the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, with only a handful of guests present.

Cressida shared this photo from her trip

In a recent picture, which surfaced online, the bride and groom could be seen riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset as husband and wife. The picture was originally shared by Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories.

It's believed that the couple were forced to cancel their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January, during an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained.

The actress married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony in July

"We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

MORE: Inside Cressida Bonas' beautiful home with husband Harry

Cressida announced her engagement to Harry in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.