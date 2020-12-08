Ruth Langsford's velvet suit is a Christmas showstopper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford just took power dressing to a whole new level! Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, the TV star donned a plush velvet suit from Monsoon, and it's perfect for Christmas or New Year's Eve! Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, Ruth brought a hint of sparkle as she teamed her purple co-ord with a gold metallic blouse from Hallhuber.

VIDEO: See Ruth and Eamonn's stunning Christmas tree!

Ruth looked so glamorous on Tuesday

As for her hair and makeup, the presenter wore her blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural and radiant complexion. Modelling a brown smokey shadow complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine berry lipgloss to match, Ruth looked absolutely stunning!

In love with her latest look? Fans can still shop Ruth's velvet show-stopper online and we predict a sellout! Sold separately, the plum blazer retails at £80 and it features a notch collar, shoulder padding and an effortlessly cool open front.

Velvet Blazer, £80, Monsoon

Meanwhile, the matching cropped trousers are priced at £45. Fitted with a high, elasticated waist and wide culotte-style legs, they'd look so chic teamed with statement heels.

Velvet Trousers, £45, Monsoon

Purple seems to be one of Ruth's favourite colours right now, and she recently wowed Loose Women viewers when she stepped out in a plunging magenta midi from the Pretty Dress Company. Giving off major vintage vibes, the mum-of-one modelled the 'Myla' – and she had fans swooning.

Ruth has been wearing a lot of purple recently

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, she wrote:

"Felt like a frock day for @loosewomen today. Dress from @theprettydress Suede court shoes @lkbennettlondon Thank you @mothershoppers ....love this colour! x #tuesday #loosewomen #whatiwore #ootd #studiostyle #fashion #prettydresscompany #lkbennett."

Overwhelmed with praise from her 977k followers, Ruth also received the seal of approval from a number of famous friends, including her Loose Women co-star Saira Khan who wrote: "Love that colour on you." Meanwhile, Lizzie Cundy commented "Stunner," and Amanda Holden responded with fire emojis.

