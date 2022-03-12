Best kids wedding outfits for 2022: From M&S to John Lewis, Monsoon & more

While they might not be going down the aisle as bridesmaids or pages boys, finding an outfit for kids to wear as a guest to a wedding isn't always easy. It needs to look smart but be comfortable as weddings are long affairs, especially for children.

From M&S and H&M to John Lewis and Monsoon, we've scoured the high street to find the best kids' wedding outfits so you can make sure that they look smart on the big day.

Best Girls' Wedding Outfits

A dress is an obvious choice for a girl's wedding outfit and there are some beautiful frocks available this year. Sequins, chiffon and applique designs are always popular options. Don't forget about the accessories that will finish off her look, such as shoes, hair accessories and even a small bag.

Chiffon Butterfly Dress, £20, M&S

This chiffon butterfly dress is perfect for wearing to a wedding. It comes in a light blue, glittery chiffon and is embellished with pretty applique butterflies. For a wedding, it would look lovely worn with classic Mary Janes. And afterwards, it can double up as a party dress and be worn with more casual sandals.

Trotters Gingham Dress, from £55, John Lewis

Trotters have reworked this classic gingham print in this pretty retro-feel dress. Applique ducks with adorable satin bows waddle across the frock's hem and its 100% cotton means that your little one will stay cool no matter how warm the day gets.

Cotton Cardigans, £12.99, H&M

You can't always predict the weather on a wedding day so be prepared for a bit of wind or a cold snap with these 100% cotton cardigans. The pink design comes with a pretty trim around the shoulder, while the white is a staple that goes with just about any outfit.

Sandals, £32, Boden

These rose gold sandals add a glittery, metallic touch to a pretty party dress. Made of leather, they are comfortable and cool so, no matter how much dancing she does, she won't get sore feet.

Floral Dress, £28, Monsoon

She might not be one of the wedding party, but this floral, puff sleeve dress will certainly garner her attention. It has an elasticated top and satin bow around the waist so you can adjust it to get a comfortable fit.

Pleated Jumpsuit, from £30, Next

If she's refusing to wear a pretty dress, why not compromise with this pleated, floral jumpsuit? Made of light chiffon, it will keep her cool and the cutout shoulders give it an edgy, modern feel, while still being wedding appropriate.

Cat Face Handbag, £8.99, Amazon

She might want to take some trinkets and toys to keep her entertained on the day so treat her to a cute, little bag of her own. This pink cat crossover bad can be worn over her chest, leaving her hands free for confetti-throwing and cake-eating.

Star Hair Accessories, £11, M&S

Finish off her look with some adorable hair accessories to keep her looking neat and tidy, at least until after the photographs. This multipack includes a sequinned star hand band and unicorn, star and rainbow hair clips.

Best Boys' Wedding Outfits

Boys can prove tricky when it comes to finding wedding outfits. You need to find a balance between something that is smart, and something that they will be comfortable in too. It's worth trying to be smart on one half and comfortable on the other so, if you give them a shirt, you can go more casual on the trousers or, if they are in smart trousers, choose a top that's more relaxed. Accessories such as bow ties and braces often get taken off through the day but as long as they keep them on for the ceremony, that's a result.

2-Piece Shirt and Trousers Set, £17.99, H&M

This plaid shirt and cotton trousers set looks smart but there's plenty to make children feel relaxed while wearing it. The trousers have detachable, elasticated braces, a fake fly and an elasticated waist, while the shirt is made from soft, brushed 100% cotton.

Toddler boy shirt and shorts set, £28, Jojo Maman Bebe

Finding toddler wedding clothes is especially difficult but this shirt and shorts ticks all the boxes. There's a popper opening for easy-peasy nappy changes, elasticated waist and integrated shirt bodysuit so they stay tucked in and smart all through proceedings.

Checked Shirt, from £12, John Lewis

For boys, the best kids' wedding outfits aren't always the smartest ones. This checked shirt can be dressed up with some chinos or dressed down with a pair of jeans. Made from Better Cotton Initiative cotton, the fabric feels soft and comfortable so you won't hear any complaints.

Monsoon Boys' 4-Piece Suit, £58, Very

Perhaps your little man likes to be a bit debonair. If so, this four-piece suit might be just his thing. This boys' wedding outfit includes a bow-tie and waistcoat and will keep him looking stylish and smart through to the end of the ceremony (at least!)

White Oxford Shirt, from £11, Next

Boys don't have to go over the top to be the best-dressed kid at a wedding. A simple white (ironed!) shirt is often all they need to look the part. This Oxford shirt is button down and can be worn with simple black tailored trousers to finish off the look.

Mango Kids' Chinos, £15.99, John Lewis

Chinos are a staple of kids' wedding outfits and these ones come in three different colours: khaki, navy and light beige. Made of a cotton blend (98% cotton and 2% elastane), they feature two side pockets and two welt pockets so there are plenty of places to hide any knick-knacks they might find during the speeches.

