We're not sure Dan Walker's ever racked up so many Instagram comments before!

The BBC Breakfast star sparked quite the debate on Wednesday, when he shared a photo of a beautiful Christmas tree, asking his 150,000 followers when they think it's appropriate to start putting the decorations up.

Dan wrote: "IMPORTANT. How early is too early for Christmas decorations? Even Louise is thinking of putting hers up next week! I always feel you should only dig them out once Die Hard is on terrestrial TV. Have you gone early this year?"

It wasn't long before his followers rushed to the comment section to voice their opinion, and one thing's for sure, things got heated!

Not everyone was happy with the November Christmas tree trend, with one social media user saying: "No definitely too early never before the beginning of December doesn’t feel right!"

A third echoed the sentiment, writing: "Nooo! I can’t put mine up yet. It’s far too early. I have always said if you have to dust your baubles they’ve been up too long."

Others were happy to see that people had been decorating their homes early this year, pointing out that after a year of coronavirus chaos, it's important to add a little sparkle to life.

Celebrities including Amanda Holden have put their trees up early

"I think this year you should do whatever makes and keeps you happy!" wrote one.

"Mine was up on Weds and it cheered me up after all the constant horrible news it’s good to get a bit of sparkle," said another.

Plenty of famous faces – including Amanda Holden and Kelly Brook – have been giving their homes a Christmas makeover early this year, and we have to admit, we are totally here for it!

