In need of workwear inspiration? Look no further because Stacey Solomon just took power dressing to a whole new level! Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, the mum-of-three certainly made a statement when she stepped out in a vibrant red blouse and a matching blazer from Zara which she teamed with River Island's faux leather shorts.

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon's Halloween-themed packed lunch has to be seen to be believed

Stacey wore a blonde wig for the 'Freaky Friday' Halloween episode

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the TV star polished off her latest outfit with spotty tights from Calzedonia and silver jewellery. As for her hair, Stacey hilariously modelled a blonde bobbed wig on the show for the 'Freaky Friday' episode, which saw the Loose Women transforming into their co-stars ahead of Halloween.

In love with Stacey's desk-to-daywear outfit? Good news, you can shop her entire look online.

Priced at £29.99, Stacey's blazer is this cherry red number from Zara. Made from recycled PET plastic, like that used in water bottles, it's fitted with a lapel collar and long sleeves, as well as front, jetted pockets, a back vent and single-button fastening at the front.

Red suit blazer, £29.99, Zara

As for her blouse, while Stacey's exact style is no longer available, we've found a similar shirt which retails at £25.99. Featuring a high neck, long sleeves and a slot collar, it's the ultimate workwear essential. Pair your new purchase with high waisted trousers or a pencil skirt and heeled boots for the office.

Red pleated blouse, £25.99, Zara

Completing her ensemble with a pair of faux leather shorts from River Island, Stacey's belted bottoms are a total bargain buy at £36. Still available in UK sizes 10-14, our advice is to act fast because these patent shorts are selling like hotcakes!

Faux leather shorts, £36, River Island

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Stacey often wows with her on-screen outfits and earlier this month the mum-of-three had fans clamouring to get their hands on her pretty pink cardigan from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – & Other Stories. Priced at £69, Stacey looked so glam in her alpaca blend knit, accessorising with silver jewellery.

