Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women in a red blazer and a matching blouse from Zara which she teamed with faux leather shorts and tights from Calzedonia. Shop her style!
In need of workwear inspiration? Look no further because Stacey Solomon just took power dressing to a whole new level! Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, the mum-of-three certainly made a statement when she stepped out in a vibrant red blouse and a matching blazer from Zara which she teamed with River Island's faux leather shorts.
Stacey wore a blonde wig for the 'Freaky Friday' Halloween episode
Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, the TV star polished off her latest outfit with spotty tights from Calzedonia and silver jewellery. As for her hair, Stacey hilariously modelled a blonde bobbed wig on the show for the 'Freaky Friday' episode, which saw the Loose Women transforming into their co-stars ahead of Halloween.
In love with Stacey's desk-to-daywear outfit? Good news, you can shop her entire look online.
Priced at £29.99, Stacey's blazer is this cherry red number from Zara. Made from recycled PET plastic, like that used in water bottles, it's fitted with a lapel collar and long sleeves, as well as front, jetted pockets, a back vent and single-button fastening at the front.
Red suit blazer, £29.99, Zara
As for her blouse, while Stacey's exact style is no longer available, we've found a similar shirt which retails at £25.99. Featuring a high neck, long sleeves and a slot collar, it's the ultimate workwear essential. Pair your new purchase with high waisted trousers or a pencil skirt and heeled boots for the office.
Red pleated blouse, £25.99, Zara
Completing her ensemble with a pair of faux leather shorts from River Island, Stacey's belted bottoms are a total bargain buy at £36. Still available in UK sizes 10-14, our advice is to act fast because these patent shorts are selling like hotcakes!
Faux leather shorts, £36, River Island
Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Stacey often wows with her on-screen outfits and earlier this month the mum-of-three had fans clamouring to get their hands on her pretty pink cardigan from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – & Other Stories. Priced at £69, Stacey looked so glam in her alpaca blend knit, accessorising with silver jewellery.
