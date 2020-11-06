We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon proved winter is well and truly here on Thursday, when she shared a photo of herself wearing a cosy white jumper dress with matching socks.

Posing in her bedroom mirror, the Loose Women star wrote: "All clean and dressed ready for the rest of November. Baggy jumpers and wool socks! This jumper is the one I bought from Primark months ago and these are old socks from eBay."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon has decorated for Christmas already

We've fallen in love with the famous mum's cosy look, we just can't decide whether our legs would get a little chilly if we braved the great outdoors wearing only socks!

This might be the cosiest look we've ever seen!

One thing's for sure, Mango's 'Knitted Turtleneck' is going straight to the top of our wishlist.

Almost identical to Stacey's, it features a snuggly turtleneck for good measure, and will look killer wrapped up beneath a heavy winter coat, with tights and chunky boots in tow.

Knitted Turtleneck, £49.99, Mango

Stacey's wardrobe choices might have been on point on Thursday, but earlier in the week the mother-of-three faced something of a fashion disaster when the heel snapped off one of her boots during a day out on Monday with her partner Joe Swash.

Dressed in a long-sleeved black dress and purple heeled boots, Stacey could be seen hobbling to the car after the mishap in a video shared on Instagram.

Stacey's heel snapped off on Monday!

"This is why I don't wear heels," she joked, before continuing: "I'm not joking when I say my heel actually fell off while I was shopping and I had to walk around like this."

After returning home that evening, Stacey revealed what Joe's reaction was at the time.

"When it happened I totally ignored it because I was so embarrassed and bless him Joe went with it," she wrote, as she paraded around the hallway dressed in her pyjamas and broken shoe – which Joe described as "a clown foot."

How cheeky, Joe!

