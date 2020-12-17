Strictly's Maisie Smith just stunned us in her leather mini dress on It Takes Two

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith looked incredible in a gorgeous leather outfit as she appeared on Zoe Ball's It Takes Two with Gorka Marquez on Wednesday night.

The only female finalist for the 2020 series looked fabulous in her party look, which featured a flattering off-shoulder shape and ruched mini skirt.

And when she stepped outside the studios later on, she was pictured wearing a Topshop vinyl coat over the top - and her pink perspex dollar sign heels, which are thought to be a £19.99 buy from Public Desire.

WATCH: Maisie stuns in her chic mini dress

Maisie rocked her gorgeous new mini dress after she revealed to her fans that she has been insecure about showing off her legs in the past.

Sharing some photographs of herself in her gym shorts, she wrote: "The past few years I've been VERY insecure about my legs. I covered them up as much possible. No matter how many people told me 'cellulite is natural.. everyone has it..' I still hated them."



Maisie recently opened up about her body insecurities

She added: "I wore gym shorts (out of the house) for the FIRST time a couple of months ago and I was so so proud of myself. I wish I could I say that I LOVE my body but I'm still working on that.

"The reason I posted this was because I understand that it's SO hard to love yourself and see your 'flaws' as 'qualities'... But I hope this can help other people feel more confident about their own insecurities."

Khloe Kardashian sent a sweet comment to the Strictly star

The honest post received plenty of supportive comments from fans, and even caught the eye of Khloe Kardashian, who wrote: "You have the most beautiful legs!!!!! Envy worthy!!! I can not build my legs for the life of me! So I’m drooling over yours - you are gorgeous!!!!!!"

To some fans' bemusement, Maisie simply replied: "Thanks chicken x," which prompted plenty of reaction!

"What a British response," one wrote alongside some cying-with-laughter emojis, while another commented: "Chicken... as if all you had to say to that was 'thanks chicken' - so funny!"

