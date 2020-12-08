We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard always looks gorgeous on Loose Women, and Monday was no exception!

The presenter looked beautiful as she hosted the panel alongside Denise Welch, Kelle Bryan and Carol McGiffin - wearing a gorgeous dress from the coveted M&S X Ghost collection.

With her glossy dark hair in smooth waves and her signature flawless makeup look, we bet the show's viewers were just as in love with the look as us!

WATCH: Five chic style rules from Christine Lampard

Sadly, Christine's pick from the popular fashion collaboration has already sold out online - but keep your eye out in stores for the 'Floral Midaxi Tea Dress', which costs £69.

Christine looked beautiful in her floral M&S frock

There are still a few dresses left from the range available to shop, but hurry as it won't be around for long! We love the 'Floral Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress', £69, and the 'Printed Collared Mini Skater Dress', £59, which is giving us Duchess Kate vibes with its contrasting crisp collar.

Floral Tea Dress, £69, M&S X Ghost

Christine never disappoints with her style choices on Loose Women, thanks of course to her on-screen stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen - also known as @mothershoppers on Instagram.

Earlier in December, she rocked a gorgeous dress from Mint Velvet, with a flattering V neckline and sheer floral sleeves.

Collared mini skater dress, £59, M&S X Ghost

Even better, the 'Miley' style, £139, is cut from recycled polyester chiffon, so it's an eco-friendly choice, too.

The star has also wowed us in everything from Mango to Rixo and everything in between on the show, and don't get us started on her Lorraine looks! Here's hoping she'll be on our screens again soon so we can swoon over her next outfit...

