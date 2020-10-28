We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones is forever our style inspiration – and Tuesday night was no exception. The One Show presenter joined Rylan at the BBC One studios for an action-packed show, but it was her beautiful dress that really got fans talking.

DISCOVER: Alex Jones floors fans in show-stopping white gown

The Welsh beauty looked adorable in a baby blue patterned dress with on-trend puff sleeves and a subtle thigh split. Alex styled her look with a pair of black heeled ankle boots and wore her newly-lightened hair down loose.

The & Other Stories number is very Holly Willoughby; in fact, if you think it looks familiar it's because Holly has worn the popular style on This Morning a couple of times this year!

Alex Jones looked stunning in blue on The One Show

Snapping a cheeky behind-the-scenes mirror selfie for her Stories after going on air, Alex thanked her fans for all their compliments about her dress.

After Alex appeared on Tuesday night's episode, her earlier Instagram posts were flooded with comments from fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 style lessons from Alex Jones

"Alex, where was your dress from on tonights one show pls? X", one asked, while another commented, "So beautiful tonight", and a third posted, "You always look so elegant and well put together, an inspiration!".

SEE MORE: Alex debuts beautiful new dining room picture

The 'Puff Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress' is still in stock in a couple of colourways, but we're loving Alex's elegant cornflower blue number the best.

Puff Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Team it with chunky boots and an oversized jacket for autumn walks or dress it up for dinner with a pair of mules.

STYLISH: Alex's popular M&S trousers are selling like hot cakes

The day before, Alex switched up her look in flared jeans and a funky jumper, set off with a pair of eye-catching white heels.

Alex switched up her look on Monday

Alex's jeans cost just £25.99 from the TRF range at Zara, and are still available to shop in all sizes.

Fans were also swooning over the star's Markus Lupfer knit, which we've spotted in the sale at The Outnet.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.