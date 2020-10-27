Alex Jones just wowed us in her ultra-flattering £25.99 Zara jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Jones rocked another gorgeous outfit on Monday night's The One Show, and fans have inundated her with compliments!

Sharing a stunning mirror selfie backstage at the show, the presenter wrote: "Thanks for watching tonight. Thinking of you all especially if, like many of my friends and family are in full on lockdown again."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly admits wardrobe mishap during live TV!

She added: "@rylan definitely brightened up my Monday and it’s always nice to chat to @hairybikers whose veggie recipes look delish. Thanks @jj.chalmers too for bringing some @bbcstrictly goss. Jumper tonight is @markuslupfer and jeans are @zara. Style guru as per @tesswrightstylist."

Alex looked beautiful in her Zara jeans

Alex's chic wide-leg jeans cost just £25.99 from the TRF range at Zara, and are still available to shop in all sizes.

Loading the player...



WATCH: 5 chic style lessons from Alex Jones

Fans were also swooning over the star's Markus Lupfer knit, which we've spotted in the sale at The Outnet. "Please donate that jumper to me when you're done with it!" one joked, while another added: "I need that jumper."

The 'Mia' Merino wool sweater is currently reduced from £325 to £148, but it's selling quickly!

Markus Lupfer 'Mia' sweater, £148, The Outnet

Alex has been wowing her followers with her fashion recently, after making a glamorous appearance to present the Welsh BAFTAs.

MORE: Adele's off-shoulder tuxedo top had SNL fans swooning

For the special occasion, she rocked an incredible white gown from Suzanne Neville with a dramatic plunging neckline, teamed with statement pearl earrings and her hair styled in beautiful soft waves.

Alex stunned in her white gown at the Welsh BAFTAs

Sweetly, Alex also wore her Emmy London wedding shoes for the occasion, revealing on Instagram that it was the first time she'd taken them out of their box since her big day.

She said at the time: "Well I'm hosting the Welsh film and television BAFTAs tomorrow. I've got a white dress so I decided to re-wear my wedding shoes. They’ve not been out of this box since NYE 2015!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.