Amanda Holden dazzles in surprisingly demure gold dress for BGT final

Amanda Holden certainly knows how to make a statement – and the presenter saved her most glamorous yet demure look of the series for the Britain's Got Talent final on Saturday night. The 49-year-old star surprised ITV viewers with her choice of dress, after laughing off Ofcom complaints from viewers following a series of risqué looks this series.

The blonde joined Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashely Banjo, who is filling in for Simon Cowell while he recovers from spinal surgery, on the judging panel for the variety show to watch the 10 remaining acts battle it out for a chance of performing in front of The Queen at the Royal Variety Show.

All eyes were on Amanda when she strutted out onto the stage in a dazzling gold gown featuring an asymmetric neckline and a thigh-high split.

Amanda looked lovely in the surprisingly tame number, accessorised with simple jewellery and heels. She wore her blonde locks slicked back in a high ponytail complete with long extensions and opted for glamorous smoky makeup.

Viewers took to Twitter to weigh in on Amanda's outfit, with one sharing: "I was hoping Amanda Holden would have some more flesh on show as a big [middle finger emoji] to all the complainers #BGT."

Another joked: "#bgtfinal must admit, I'm a bit disappointed with the amount of dress @AmandaHolden is wearing this evening."

Most fans were floored by her elegant look, however, with one Twitter user branding her gown "absolutely stunning".

Last week, Amanda responded to recent reports that her stunning Suzanne Neville dress from the BGT semi-finals, which featured a very high slit, had gathered 896 Ofcom complaints.

Taking to Instagram last Monday, the mother-of-two shared a gorgeous picture taken backstage ahead of last week's BGT show, and wrote: "Just to say this dress got a tiny 136 complaints out of the 896 we apparently got that night.

Amanda had the best response to Ofcom complaints about her dress

"Surely there are more terrible and important things to write about...don't you agree? I'm baffled why it's still going on," she said, before adding the hashtag "#sexist".

The outspoken beauty also discussed her headline-grabbing outfits in a new interview with MailOnline.

Amanda is no stranger to rocking a daring dress

Amanda said she has used her 'sense of humour' to deal with the backlash, adding that she wants the attention to be on her own musical performance and "Not on my breasts!" this Saturday night.

She cheekily added: "Although you very clearly see them as obviously it's a tight-fitting dress!"

