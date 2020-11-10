Amanda Holden stuns on her most unusual photo shoot yet The BGT star channelled an 80s icon

Amanda Holden was dressed to impress on Monday night! The Britain's Got Talent star took to Instagram with a brand new snapshot showing her modelling a bright pink dress that clung to her figure and featured large shoulder pads. "Can't believe it's 1984 again… move over Alexis Carrington," Amanda, 49, quipped in her caption.

While Amanda might have looked impossibly glamorous in the photo, fans found themselves a little distracted by her unusual surroundings.

"Why next to ladders?!" one queried, while a second remarked: "Just been to B and Q for a ladder...never thought to message you!" A third joked: "You've laddered your tights…"

A number of Amanda's famous friends were quick to praise the star, with Ruth Langsford writing: "LOVE a shoulder pad." "Looking fab!" added Louise Redknapp. Nicola McLean wrote: "Omg, you look insane. I love this dress", and fashion designer Melissa Odabash shared a series of love heart and fire emojis.

Amanda looked incredible in her hot pink dress

Amanda previously revealed what her two daughters – Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight – think of her sometimes risqué outfits. Speaking to Celia Walden in Stella magazine, she admitted her girls have more pressing issues.

"What really annoys them is that I'm naked at home," she shared. "Last night I went to say goodnight to Lexie wearing only my shower cap and she screamed, 'Mum! I'm on FaceTime! Why do you always have to be naked?'"

The star does hope that her two girls will learn one important thing from her, and that's body confidence.

The BGT star with her daughters, Hollie and Lexi

"It's so hard for girls now, and if Lexie ever starts a sentence with, 'Do you think I look f…', I cut her off with, 'Do not even say that word in my house.'"

Amanda also shared her thoughts on plastic surgery. "As a woman, I have always shared sneaky things I do in terms of creams or covering roots, but at the moment I'm in a position where I can be honest, because I haven't had surgery," she says.

"When I do – because I probably will – I don't know whether I will tell people I have. But I think women are allowed a bit of mystery, aren't they?"

