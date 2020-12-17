Kate Garraway has been getting viewers in the festive spirit with her Christmas-inspired wardrobe, and Thursday was no different.

The Good Morning Britain star looked flawless in a red velvet maxi dress from Radley London as she presented the Million Minutes Awards alongside co-host Ben Shephard – who looked dapper in a matching burgundy suit jacket.

Kate's dress is the 'Anne Maxi' and features an elasticated bodice with a high neck and ruched puffed sleeves.

Ben shared a stunning photo of himself and Kate, writing: "Look at us in burgundy velour!!! @kategarraway scrubs up doesn’t she!!! It can only be our @gmb #millionminutes awards so do join us on the GMB Twitter feed if you’d like to watch in 10mins!!"

GMB stylist Debbie Harper also posted a photo of Kate on her Instagram account, with fans flocking to comment on how gorgeous she looked.

Ben and Kate matched in red

"So magnificent and stunning in your lovely velvet dress with your lovely smile @kategarraway," gushed one. "Kate looks beautiful in velvet," said another.

A third wrote: "Kate.....you’re gorgeous!!! An inspiration and I wish you and your family all the best for Christmas and let’s hope 2021 brings brighter days."

Kate looked stunning in her silk velvet dress

Kate has kept things low-key in recent weeks, so no doubt fans were thrilled to see the smiling picture. The GMB presenter has thanked her friends and fans for their support on a number of occasions, as her husband Derek remains ill after contracting COVID-19.

She previously revealed that Ben and his wife Annie had helped her recently, saying: "Annie did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious."

Referring to her 14-year-old daughter, Kate went on: "Darcey is like, 'when is Annie coming again?'"

