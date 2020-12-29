Scarlett Moffatt's fans are in love with her ripped skinny jeans and cosy jumper combo The perfect stay-at-home outfit!

Scarlett Moffatt showed off a dressed-down look in her latest Instagram post, and fans are officially in love with the look.

The former Gogglebox star looked gorgeous in her lived-in skinny jeans and cosy pink jumper - captioning her snap: "Pink to make the boys wink... well @scottdobby!"

"Lovely chilled day - I've even managed to fit my 5 a day of fruit and veg in (strawberry and orange chocolates out the Roses box)," she added. "Thanks @jyylondon, loving this jumper."

Scarlett looked gorgeous in her pink jumper and jeans

Rocking her long hair in loose curls and sporting a smokey makeup look, we're not surprised Scarlett's followers were so quick to send their compliments on the photo!

"Beautiful. Where are your jeans from please?" one asked, while another added: "Skinny Minnie! Looking gorgeous."

A further fan commented: "Love this colour and style of the jumper - perfect for winter walks or staying cosy inside. Scarlett's pink dogstooth knit costs just £30 from JYY London, and is currently available to pre-order on the website for shipping in January.

The star always wows fans with her outfits - whether she's dressing up for her TV appearances or staying snuggly at home - and also looked gorgeous in a head-to-toe black ensemble for an at-home date night with boyfriend Scott recently.

Rocking a date night look

"Might be in tier 3 but that doesn't mean I can't throw my glad rags on for a Xmas date night with my @scottdobby," she wrote. "Time for Baileys and to watch Elf for the 40th time in a row! Full outfit is @peacocks_fashion & they currently have 50% off all sale!"

Fans were in love with Scarlett's faux leather trousers and sparkly top. "You always look a million dollars!" one wrote, with another adding: "You look fab - love the trousers."