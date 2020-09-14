Scarlett Moffatt defends her outfit changes during 30th birthday party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Scarlett Moffatt celebrated her 30th birthday party in style over the weekend. The former Gogglebox star was forced to pull together a last-minute bash in light of the UK government's announcement that groups of over six people would be banned from Monday – and it didn't stop her from going all out!

The TV star confused her followers when she shared pictures from her incredible garden party attended by boyfriend Scott Dobinson and her family, including snaps of her three different outfits.

After receiving several messages, Scarlett took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that she did in fact have multiple outfit changes on the day, joking, "you only turn 30 once"!

Filming herself lying in bed, she said: "So you may have noticed I'm wearing different outfits. espite having a party of 10 people, I still got changed three times. You only turn 30 once I suppose.

"It's not my 30th until October 17, but change of plans with only having six people meant that my birthday celebrations were cancelled.

Scarlett was first seen wearing a leopard print shirt

"So I feel anyone's pain who was going to get married or have an event as it's a bit s****y but we've got to follow the rules and make sure we're keeping ourselves safe. I'm hungover now!"

Scarlett was first seen sporting a more casual leopard print shirt and skinny ripped jeans before glamming up in a sparkling purple kimono and pink scrunchie.

Scarlett then changed into a glittering kimono

Scarlett later slipped into a gorgeous number from Never Fully Dressed. The tiered 'Pixie' frock is sadly sold out, but we're loving the candy coloured panels and subtle leopard print.

Our favourite thing about Scarlett's party looks? The fact she prioritised comfort and paired all three with her favourite pink fluffy slippers. A girl after our own hearts.

Scarlett saved the best til last - a pretty tiered dress

This cute ASOS number will do just the trick if you're looking to emulate Scarlett's party look. The colour, block purple and yellow design is peppered with a ditsy floral print.

Plus it's got trendy puff sleeves and bow detailing – what more do you need from an end of summer dress?

Scarlett certainly knows how to throw a party. Thanks to the help of event planners Peanut Butter and Jelly Events, the former I'm A Celebrity winner transformed her back garden into a mini festival complete with tepees, balloon arches, a lavish buffet and a silent disco.

