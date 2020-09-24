We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Scarlett Moffatt looked sensational during her Celebrity Karaoke Club performance on Wednesday in a swishy blue River Island dress.

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt heartbroken after 30th birthday plans are 'ruined'

Performing an incredible rendition of Summer Lovin' from Grease, the Gogglebox star rocked the stage in the popular brand's 'Floral Drapey Skater Mini Dress', which can be yours for £55.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A sneak peek at Scarlett Moffatt's incredible 30th birthday party

Featuring a show-stopping pattern, a swooping V-neck, ruched skirt and chic wrap front, Scarlett looked every inch the popstar as she wowed fans with her impressive singing voice.

RELATED: Scarlett Moffatt looks sensational in chic khaki swimsuit

Scarlett shared a photo of her look on Instagram

RELATED: Scarlett Moffatt's fabulous pink heels will brighten your day

The former I'm a Celebrity competitor is known for her love of bold, statement dressing, and we're still obsessed with the fuchsia suit she showed off on social media during lockdown.

Scarlett paired the neon number with a baby pink vest top and jewelled hoops.

Floral Drapey Skater Mini Dress, £55, River Island

The colourful look is almost identical to the outfit she wore to the NTAs in 2017, and we like to think that Scarlett simply recycled the suit. After all, who could get rid of such a beautiful co-od?

We love Scarlett in pink!

A brand ambassador for Peacocks, Scarlett's wardrobe is full of enviable pieces.

The style icon is also a fan of animal prints, and revealed why when speaking to HELLO! last year.

"I think animal print makes us feel wild. When I wear leopard print it makes me feel more sexy and it's super girly. I don't know why we love it so much, maybe it goes back to caveman times!"

Another of Scarlett's go-to pieces of advice? Simply embrace your figure instead of hiding it!

"I think the big thing is having the confidence to show what you have and wear prints. Sometimes when you've got a bigger bust you don't want to draw attention to them, you want to just wear really baggy things all the time. Yeah, get them out!"

Right on, Scarlett!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.