Why Maisie Smith made it to the Strictly final - see what her fans have to say!

She's had a tumultuous time on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, having landed in the dreaded dance-off on more than one occasion. However, despite the lack of votes, Maisie Smith and her dance partner Gorka Marquez have managed to sail through to this weekend's final!

The pair, who have been among the favourites from the start, have often received high scores from the judges but fair badly with the viewers' vote. Maisie and Gorka scored 27 out of 30 for their salsa in week five, yet they still landed in the bottom two, against Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe.

Fans have since started to share their thoughts as to why the talented teenager isn't popular with the public – with some viewers questioning whether they are mistaking "confidence with arrogance".

"It might just be her personality she might just be over excited all the time," one viewer stated. "It might go against her it shouldn't be on personality but on the dance itself. I do the strictly has changed a lot." A second remarked: "Well I think @maisie_smith_ is talented. She's dared to be confident, the public don't like confident women."

While she has had her fair share of ups and downs, the EastEnders star's followers have voiced their opinion and claim she has deserved a spot in the final since day one.

The pair are hoping to lift the glitterball trophy

"As I have a total @bbceastenders bias, I have wanted @maisie_smith_ to win from the start. Good Luck Maisie in the final of @bbcstrictly," remarked one fan, while another said: "She's never done Latin and Ballroom before, give her a break she's not the only person on Strictly to have some dance experience they do every year. Maisie deserves to be in the final and she will be getting my votes."

A third post read: "Just because she is young, doesn't make her confident. I don't find her big headed or over the top, there has been a lot of people who have gone on that show with dance experience but they haven't given them as much stick as Maisie, she deserves to be in the final."

Maisie and Gorka will be competing against Janette Manrara and HVRY, Karen Hauer and Jamie Laing as well as Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey.

