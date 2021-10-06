Janette Manrara shares the most romantic photos of Aljaz Skorjanec as fans react The Strictly Come Dancing were forced apart during the 2020 series

Janette Manrara was unable to embrace her husband Aljaz Skorjanec for two months while they competed in Strictly Come Dancing last year so it's hardly surprising that they made up for lost time when they were finally reunited!

MORE: Janette Manrara hints at possible Strictly Come Dancing return

The professional dancer – who is now host of spinoff show It Takes Two – shared the most romantic photos of her and her husband as they celebrated the Christmas period following their separation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE! Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reunite

She posted three stunning black and white throwback photos of the pair kissing and cuddling in front of a giant Christmas tree, fans couldn't contain themselves as they reacted to the heartwarming scene.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing couples who survived the so-called curse

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals the secrets behind her gorgeous glossy hair

"Gorgeous couple. My favourite pro dancers," wrote one. "You two are adorable," said another. A third added: "Beautiful picture you both look so happy together." A fourth said: "Such a beautiful fun-loving couple."

Janette simply captioned the photos: "Oldie but goodie... Love his kisses! Happy Boxing Day!"

Janette delighted fan with some romantic photos of herself and Aljaz

Last year's COVID-19 regulations mean that the show's dancers all lived apart in order to form a bubble with their celebrity partners. Because Janette made it to the final, she and Aljaz could only speak to each other from a distance for the length of the series.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had intended to travel to America to spend Christmas with Janette's family in the US. However, the government's introduction of tier four restrictions meant that the dancers were forced to cancel those plans and instead spent time at home.

The couple couldn't embrace for two months

Meanwhile, Janette surprised fans earlier this year when she announced she was stepping away to host It Takes Two, but judging by fans' reaction she's already making her mark.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares sweetest love note to wife Janette Manrara

Following her first show last month, fans raved about how good she was in the role. "Fantastic to see #ItTakesTwo back on our tv screens tonight. Rylan and Janette make a great presenting team," wrote one.

Another said: "Whoever picked Janette to present #ItTakesTwo, pat yourself on the back. She's wonderful," and a third person added: "Having Janette on #ItTakesTwo is such a great move. Knows the pros well and knows all about the dances. Great addition."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.