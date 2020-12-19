Claudia Winkleman wows in extravagant gown for Strictly Come Dancing final It's another show-stopping look!

Claudia Winkleman went out with a bang for the finale of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night, looking incredible in a full-length, off-the-shoulder, tiered gown by Marchesa.

The presenter rocked her look with heels and her hair was styled beautifully sleek, adding her signature smokey makeup. We're officially swooning!

Claudia joined her co-star Tess Daly, who looked gorgeous in a sequinned, asymmetrical gown, to welcome the final four couples to the floor and watch them perform their last numbers in the Strictly 2020 series.

This year's run of the dance competition will certainly be one to remember, and Claudia hasn't disappointed with her on-screen fashion picks, either.

Claudia wowed in her final look

The star has rocked everything from designer dresses to high street bargains on the show, and even surprised by rocking a £29.99 Zara playsuit for the semi-final results episode!

With a high neckline, button details at the shoulders and flattering three-quarter sleeves, we're not surprised Claudia's fashion stylist Sinead McKeefry chose it for her - especially with that bargain price tag.

It's not the first time she has worn high street buys on Strictly - Claudia also wore a past-season sequin suit from Topshop for the launch show, and wowed in a Zara tuxedo dress back in November.

Claudia looked stunning in her Nadine Merabi trouser suit

For Saturday's semi final show, Claudia rocked a more luxurious look however, wearing a strapless jumpsuit from Roland Mouret - and for Musicals Week, she looked incredible in an embroidered white trouser suit from Nadine Merabi.

Wearing Zara sparkles

But what does she wear when she's not all glammed up to film Strictly? Speaking of Claudia's off-duty style, Sinead told HELLO! that Claudia has a go-to "uniform".

"A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara, which is my fave look!" she added.

