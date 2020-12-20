We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If the Strictly Come Dancing final wasn't exciting enough, Elizabeth Hurley also made a guest appearance!

The actress, 55, was dressed to the nines as she informed viewers about the voting rules – in a dazzling metallic mini dress fitting for Strictly, of course.

"I’m joining in the sparkle tonight on @bbcstrictly where I have a little cameo appearance," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Styled by Mike Adler, Elizabeth's outfit of choice was a figure-hugging blue dress from Philipp Plein, which featured a plunging neckline, balloon sleeves and ruched detailing. She finished off her look with statement earrings and dark eye makeup.

The ensemble quickly earnt her plenty of praise from her social media followers, with one Instagram fan writing: "You truly are one of the most beautiful women in the world!!!"

Another Twitter follower said of the look: "Elizabeth Hurley looks younger than she did in the 90s. #Strictly" and a second added: "Just saw Elizabeth Hurley on @bbcstrictly, she’s the same age as me and Bill Bailey.... guess she must use a better moisturiser than I do!!"

Elizabeth Hurley's fans joked that the Strictly banner ruined her look

Others, meanwhile, mocked outrage that the banner on the screen ruined her outfit by blocking the daring neckline!

"They put that annoying advert banner over the two most important parts of the clip though Liz," one joked, and another remarked: "@ElizabethHurley don't you just haaate it when this destroys your fab dress like seriously girl!!"

Saturday night was not the first time Elizabeth has donned a festive dress. Just last week, the Royals star celebrated receiving an incredible award by CEW UK in a sparkly frock.

Elizabeth pulled out all the stops with her outfit, despite not leaving the house, and donned a black sequined long-sleeved dress and wore her hair in loose waves.

She shared a picture of herself posing against a very appropriately painted pink wall - the pink ribbon is an international symbol of breast cancer awareness - and proudly holding her framed award.

The actress looked glamorous in a sparkly dress last week

The mum-of-one told her fans: "All dressed up (at home) to receive the Lifetime Achievement award from @cew_uk - Cosmetic Executive Women - for my work with @esteelaudercompanies and their Breast Cancer Campaign.

"I've been in the beauty industry for over 25 years and have loved every minute of it. Thank you," she added.

