Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress during idyllic getaway

Sofia Vergara has been celebrating her husband Joe Manganiello's birthday in style – and her latest post was no exception. The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a stunning beach photo from her blissful festive break with the Magic Mike hunk… and we're in love!

The 48-year-old brunette looked gorgeous in a strapless beach dress by Dolce & Gabbana, showcasing her enviable curves in a sweet Boomerang video.

Sofia's outfit boasted a white frilled bodice and a beautiful floral skirt, which the actress held aloft as she twirled around on a balcony overlooking the beach.

The star is staying at the idyllic "Casa Chipi Chipi", her private beach house believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

The Colombian-American star has been serving up some sizzling looks over the Christmas period, including the pretty dress she rocked for Joe's birthday meal.

Sofia also looked lovely in white at Joe Manganiello's birthday dinner

Sofia looked ladylike in an elegant white sundress with a blue floral print, adding some extra glamour to the look thanks to a slick of scarlet lipstick.

It wasn't just her outfit that delighted fans since she also treated Joe to a decadent birthday cake - complete with a lifelike replica of their pet dog Bubbles!

The Modern Family star presented her husband with a lifelike dog cake

Sofia previously opened up about her trick for appearing confident, admitting it's the key to success in Hollywood.

She told Health.com: "I think that it’s important to show that you’re confident - even when you don’t know what you’re doing, you know? The way you carry yourself is very important… you just take a deep breath and do your best."

